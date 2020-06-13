BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,359 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.