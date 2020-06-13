BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,232 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,059,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

