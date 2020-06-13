BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 24,731 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,731 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

