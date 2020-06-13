BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,011,628 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,011,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Envestnet worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $254,814.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Envestnet stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

