BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 98,095 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

