BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after purchasing an additional 648,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth $140,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

