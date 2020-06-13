Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 506,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.04. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

