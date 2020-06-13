Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.