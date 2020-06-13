Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

NYSE CLH opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Speights purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $751,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,111 shares of company stock worth $176,611 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

