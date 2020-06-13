Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $108.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67.

