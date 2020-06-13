Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of CGNX opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

