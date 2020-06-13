Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.