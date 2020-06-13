Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 99,230 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,230 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $1.89 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

