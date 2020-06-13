Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,235,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.