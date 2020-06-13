Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,275 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter worth $338,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI opened at $12.32 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

