Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

