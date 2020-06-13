Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $173.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock worth $132,102,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

