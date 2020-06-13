Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 121.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of MacroGenics worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

