Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $381,000 Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,695 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.