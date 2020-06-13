Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $476,000 Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 316.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pure Cycle worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pure Cycle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCYO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

