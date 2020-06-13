Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $491,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,846 shares of company stock worth $1,544,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

