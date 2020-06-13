Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 479.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of 472.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.