Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $462,000 in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,700 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FireEye by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,094 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FireEye by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,100 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

FireEye stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.