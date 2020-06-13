Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $488,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Celanese stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

