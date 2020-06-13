Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Express worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Express by 12.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Express by 50.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Express by 24.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

EXPR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

