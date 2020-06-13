Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Drive Shack worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DS. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Drive Shack by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 845,803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 267.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 180,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. Drive Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

