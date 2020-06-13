Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $373,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

