Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $466,000 Investment in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

