Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.24. Gerdau SA has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.34.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

