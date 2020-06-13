Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

