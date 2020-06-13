Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,239 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $37.42 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

