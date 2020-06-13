Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,500 Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.23.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $102.55.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.