Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 49.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 63,158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

MLR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

