Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 161,822 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161,822 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 504,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

