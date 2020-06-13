Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,791 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFNX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pfenex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Pfenex stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

