Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 179,284 Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179,284 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of GNC worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in GNC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

GNC stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. GNC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.25). GNC had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

