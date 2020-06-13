Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,224 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 78.9% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $6.29 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOW. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.