Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $452,000 Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

