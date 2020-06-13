Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $467,000 Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 131,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Vedanta by 496.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 91,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vedanta by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Vedanta by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 519,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vedanta by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEDL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Vedanta Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

