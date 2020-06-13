Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Also, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

