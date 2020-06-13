Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $6,077,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:KIM opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

