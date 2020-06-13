Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of NeoPhotonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.