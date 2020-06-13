Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 1,997,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,124,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.71 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

