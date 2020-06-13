Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,228 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of City Office REIT worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $225,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $459.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.