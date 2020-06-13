Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1,611.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Copa worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Copa by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Copa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

CPA stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

