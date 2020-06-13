DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $187,680.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.95, for a total transaction of $129,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $370.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.34 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $428.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 238.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 84.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DexCom by 8.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.