Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $2.24 on Friday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

