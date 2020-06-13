Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $63,000 Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 372,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,351,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,175 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Mobileiron Inc has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $531.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

