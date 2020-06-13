Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $61,000 in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Navigator by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

NVGS opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

