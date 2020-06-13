Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 141.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

